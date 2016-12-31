Clearwater firefighters rescue cat from roof

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s all in a day’s work!
Firefighters with Clearwater Fire Rescue risk their lives to recue people and pets from fires, and they also rescue pets under less dangerous scenarios.
These firefighters were the cat’s meow as they rescued a feline on Fairwood Avenue Friday morning.
No doubt, the cat was happy to be back on the ground and its owner was especially thankful.
Lt. Craig Krueger, Acting Lt. Dominick Briganti, Driver-Operator Steve Wilensky and Firefighter David Lawrence may have helped the cat preserve at least one of its nine lives.
