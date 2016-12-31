5 injured in Manatee County crash, teen loses unborn child

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Five people were injured in a crash on Interstate 275 early Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling northbound at 3:30 a.m. when the left front tire blew out. The vehicle traveled off the road, where it struck a concrete barrier on the shoulder of the road.

The vehicle continued up the barrier and overturned before coming to rest.

FHP said a 17-year-old passenger of the vehicle was pregnant and the unborn child did not survive. She remains in critical condition.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Three other passengers were also injured, two seriously.

All occupants of the vehicle were from Oklahoma and Georgia.

No charges were filed as a result of the accident.