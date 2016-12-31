4 men arrested during Manatee County drug bust, Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms recovered

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four men are facing charges following a drug bust at 1st Avenue East Palmetto on Friday.

Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division had been conducting an investigation into a home over a month.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on Friday.

Rashaad McDonald, 23, Joseph Oliver, 38, Howard Butler, 42, and William Boswink, 35, attempted to flee the home, but were intercepted by police.

Detective located 28 grams of Fentanyl, 160 grams of marijuana, two grams of power cocaine, three grams of oxycodone and 62 grams of rock cocaine.

Three stolen firearms were recovered during the search.

The men are facing possession of firearm charges, grand theft of firearm and drug possession charges, as well as resisting arrest without violence charges.

No detectives were injured during the search.