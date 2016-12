PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue is on scene of a large brush fire in the area of Old Dixie Highway Saturday afternoon.

The county has 14 units on scene as well as the Division of Forestry, who has three tractors on scene.

No structures are endangered at the time.

The fire is still spreading and is moving towards the Gulf of Mexico.

No further information was released.