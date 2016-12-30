You Paid For It: ‘Contractor from Hell’ gets a huge break after state drags its feet

(WFLA) — In a consumer complaint. one customer called him “the contractor from hell.” In the end, so many consumer complaints piled up against Clearwater-based home remodeler Rick Metz that the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board revoked his license to operate in Pinellas County earlier this year. He still owes that agency $22,000 in fines.

But Metz — despite all of his home improvement shenanigans and the trail of misery he has created with dozens of customers –has suddenly caught a break.

A Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation investigation that could have resulted in the loss of Metz’s statewide license has suddenly been dismissed on a technicality. Metz filed for bankruptcy protection.

In the eyes of DBPR investigators and attorneys, that shields Metz from any state disciplinary action or accountability. Case closed. His license is “clear and active.” Two complaints against him are listed as “insufficient evidence to prosecute” even though that is hardly an accurate description of what really happened –there was an abundance of evidence of wrongdoing by Metz.

That leaves former customer Sharyn Tucker out in the cold. Metz charged her thousands for a room addition that he later abandoned and never finished. Now Tucker doesn’t have the resources to finish the project that was supposed to be a bedroom for her 2-year-old son Billy, who wasn’t even born when her problems with Metz began. She says eleven contractors have turned down completion of the job because Metz’s initial work was so shoddy and substandard. Tucker was counting on funds from the state victim compensation fund to help complete the job, but the DBPR case dismissal cuts that short.

The DBPR says it dismissed the case largely because it failed to take timely action against Metz prior to the bankruptcy —even though DBPR investigators had a one-year head start in a state investigation that You Paid For. In other words –because the state dragged its feet — Metz gets a huge break.

Now, 8 On Your Side has just uncovered a potentially serious problem with Metz’s bankruptcy petition.

There is another owner –88-year-old Donna Willison– listed for the $600,000 Belleair Bluffs home that Metz claims as his primary asset in Bankruptcy Court. Metz’s lawyer says Metz purchased the home in an “agreement for deed” from Willison in 2013, but isn’t sure if that document was ever recorded with the court. That agreement calls for Metz to pay all taxes which this year amounts to more than $12,000, but county records indicate that Willison is the owner and payer of taxes. A tenant at the Belleair Bluffs home insists that Metz is “not ‘he real owner” and that she pays rent to the actual owner of record, Willison.

Watch our You Paid For It report tonight at 6 to find out what else we dig up on the “Contractor from Hell” and what his victim Sharyn Tucker has to say about that.