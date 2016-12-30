VIDEO: Armed robber gets away with cash, cigarettes at St. Pete gas station

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a busy gas station. The robbery happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday at the Citgo at 3400 22nd Avenue South.

In under a minute the heavily clothed man ran up to the register waving a gun. In surveillance video of the incident you can see customers back away. The suspect had the clerk clear the register of all of the cash. Police tell News Channel 8 the man also grabbed two packs of Newport cigarettes on his way out.

If you have any information call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

You can also text the keyword “SPPD” and your anonymous tip to 847-411 (TIP 411.) REPORT NUMBER 2016-060660.