Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Skyway Bridge

Image courtesy FHP
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WFLA) – A wrong-way driver has died in a crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge early Friday morning.

The crash was reported on the southern end of the bridge, near the toll plaza, around 3:45 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol says two vehicles were involved in the accident, and that the wrong-way driver was killed. A second person is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Southbound lanes of the Skyway are closed while the investigation is underway. Traffic is detoured off of I-275 at 54th Avenue S. in St. Petersburg.

The alternate route is I-75.

