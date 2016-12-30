Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Dec. 19 to 23

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed one Tampa Bay eatery from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2016. We’ve listed the restaurant that was closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found:
El Pollo Loco Mexican Restaurant and Grill located at 11612 N. Nebraska Ave. in Tampa
Dec. 16, 2016: Restaurant temporarily closed with 22 violations
- Employee began working with food, handling clean utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing their hands.
- Cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Hot held at less than 135 degrees.
- Stop Sale Order issued for food due to temperature abuse caused by electricity/power outage.
- Employee with no hair restraint was preparing food.
- Food was being prepared outside: Pork chops were being cooked outside the back door.
- No electricity or power in the establishment.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held for more than 24 hours but was not properly date marked.
Dec. 17, 2016: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations
The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2016.
Seafood Select located at 2030 E. Fletcher Ave., Tampa, 37 violations
- Live, small flying insects in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.
- Presence of insects, rodents, and other pests. Live 5 to 8 insects crawling on wall near back door.
- Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled.
Sea Hags Bar and Grill located at 9555 Blind Pass Rd., St. Pete Beach, 36 violations
- Hazardous food cooked on a previous day was not cooled within 6 hours.
- Stop Sale Order issued for hazardous food due to temperature abuse.
- Reduced oxygen packaged fish packaged onsite was no longer frozen and was not removed from reduced oxygen package.
La Teresita, 7101 N. 66th St., Pinellas Park, 34 violations
- Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found.
- Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains
- Stop Sale Order issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition: flour on a top shelf had tiny bugs moving in it.
Ben Thanh Restaurant, 4200 62nd Ave. N., Pinellas Park, 33 violations
- Raw meat stored in same container as ready-to-eat food. Raw pork (thawing) stored in container with cabbage.
- Raw meat not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in freezer.
- Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with food.
Asian Cuisine, 2901 E. Busch Blvd., Tampa, 31 violations
- Dishwashing machine not sanitizing properly
- Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, and touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands.
- Nonfood-grade containers used for food storage in direct contact with food.
Gourmet Pizza Company, 610 S. Armenia Ave., Tampa, 31 violations
- Cold food held at temerpatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit
- Quaternary ammonium sanitizer not at proper minimum strength for manual warewashing.
- Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area.
Gator Cafe, 12754 Kingfish Dr., Treasure Island, 30 violations
- Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with food
- Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.
- Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment.
Villa Bellini Restorante & Lounge, 2930 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater, 28 violations
- Raw seafood stored over ready-to-eat sauce inside reach-in cooler at cook’s line.
- Dishwashing machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength.
- Hazardous cold food held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
Royal Sweets, 2025 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, 28 violations
- Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment.
- Toxic chemical stored by or with clean in-use utensils.
- Hand blender with pest glue trap on top of it.
