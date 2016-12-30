Red tide sickens birds in Venice area

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A wildlife center in Venice is scrambling to handle the large numbers of sick birds they’re receiving. The birds are suffering from the toxic effects of red tide. Unfortunately officials don’t expect the problem to let up anytime soon

Over the last few weeks, volunteers at the Wildlife Center of Venice have been struggling to keep up to care for the birds.

All across the Tampa Bay area, birds sickened by red tide have been brought in. The unusually mild season we’ve had has led to large algae blooms off the coast. These blooms kill fish that the birds eventually eat.

“We can usually tell when we pick them up how sick they are, they’re getting weak, they’re getting thin because they’re getting diarrhea and they’re vomiting,” explained volunteer Beverly Groom.

It takes a lot of care and attention to save these birds, and sadly most of them don’t make it.

Sick birds typically appear as if they’re drunk. If you see this, don’t wait, call the Wildlife Center of Venice at (941) 484-9657 or call your local wildlife agency.