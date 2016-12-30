Pasco Co. to open cold weather shelter Friday night

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County will open a cold weather shelter Friday night in anticipation of cold temperatures.
A cold front will be moving into the Pasco County area that will allow temperatures to fall into the mid to low 30’s Friday night. These conditions will continue overnight and early Saturday morning and then begin a warming trend.
A cold weather shelter will open for individuals (men and women) at the Joining Hands Missions 3333 US Hwy 19 North, Suite 1, Holiday.
Families in need of cold weather sheltering should contact United Way 211.
