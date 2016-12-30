Mother, baby manatee rescued from cold Melbourne water

(Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission)
MELBOURNE, Fla. (WFLA) – Two manatees were rescued from cold water in Melbourne on Thursday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said the mother and dependent calf were rescued in Crane Creek.

The Commission said when manatees experience prolonged exposure to water temperatures below 68 degrees, they can develop a condition called “cold-stress syndrome,” which can be fatal.

The mother manatee was severely cold-stressed and the calf’s injuries were minor.

A rescue team captured them and transported them to SeaWorld for rehabilitation.

If you encounter sick, injured or dead manatees in Florida, you are asked to call the Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-3922.

