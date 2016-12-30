Man dies after pulling free of Taser, suffering medical emergency in Pasco Co.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man died after suffering a medical emergency following a bizarre police incident on Wednesday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said a reckless driver was reported traveling east on State Route 54 from the Suncoast Parkway by five different 911 callers.

The first deputy on scene was advised of an incident involved a man who had attempted to carjack a victim, broke the window of another vehicle in an attempt to steal it, and also attempted to steal a motorcycle from a 70-year-old man.

The 70-year-old man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the suspect.

The suspect almost choked the 70-year-old into unconsciousness before several bystanders intervened.

By the time the deputy arrived to the location of 2502 Land O’Lake Boulevard, the suspect was being chased by the citizens.

When the deputy made contact, the subject refused to follow commands. The man resisted violently, so the deputy deployed his Taser, which had no effect.

The man then ran west, crossing US 41 into a field.

Other deputies arrived as backup and they continued to chase the suspect, catching him against in the open field.

A deputy deployed pepper spray with no effect, but was able to get the man to the ground after deploying his Taser again.

The man was able to pull one of the probes of the Taser free.

He continued to actively resist arrest.

After being secured, deputies requested Fire-Rescue medical personnel. Prior to their arrival, the subject went into distress.

Deputies began CPR and utilized an AED.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The man was identified as John Sellinger, 34, of Tampa.

It was determined he was a missing and endangered person, and that he had several hit-and-run incidents in Hillsborough County before Pasco deputies made contact with him in Land O’ Lakes.

Sellinger was facing attempted homicide, battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted carjacking, attempted auto theft and resisting arrest with violence charges.

The cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology reports.

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters