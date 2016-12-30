Headlines: Wrong-way driver killed in Skyway crash; New Year’s Eve events for kids; Chilly tonight

Good afternoon! Today is Friday, December 30.

TODAY’S WEATHER
A chilly day with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES
Wrong-way driver killed in crash on Skyway Bridge. Read more
WATCH LIVE: One of 2 eggs begins to hatch in Florida bald eagle nest. See here
Beware of celebratory gunfire on New Year’s. Read more
Family friendly New Year’s Eve events in Tampa Bay. See here
Final goodbye: Roll call of some of those who died in 2016. Read more
DON’T MISS IT
WATCH: Viral Trends of 2016 – See here!

