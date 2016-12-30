Florida’s minimum wage to increase 5 cents on Jan. 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Millions of workers across the U.S. will see their pay increase as 19 states bump up their minimum wages as the new year begins.

California, New York and Michigan are among the other states with increases taking effect Saturday or Sunday.

Massachusetts and Washington state will have the highest new minimum wages at $11 per hour. California will raise its wage to $10.50 for large businesses.

Florida’s minimum wage is set to increase five cents Jan. 1, rising from $8.05 to $8.10 hourly for most employees. Tipped employees’ wages will climb from $5.03 to $5.08.

New York state is taking a regional approach, with the wage rising to $11 in New York City, $10 in its suburbs and $9.70 upstate.

Voters in Arizona, Maine, Colorado and Washington approved increases in this year’s election. Seven other states are automatically raising the wage based on indexing.

New York City fast-food worker and labor organizer Alvin Major says the increases will help many workers get by.

