Florida mom in crash that killed 2 kids only had learner’s permit

LOCKHART, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman who was driving when her car crashed and killed her two young daughters didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

Spokeswoman Kim Montes tells local news outlets that April Gallon only had a learner’s permit, which requires someone 21 or older to also be in the car.

Only her children – 10-year-old Kayla Johnson and 12-year-old Jasmin Johnson – were in the vehicle when it crashed Wednesday near Orlando.

Montes says Gallon lost control of her car, crossed a median and drove into oncoming traffic.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Gallon underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Montes says Gallon got her permit in 2013 but never applied for a license. She may receive a traffic citation for the violation.

WESH reported that a few hours before the crash, the sisters had been visiting a puppy that was soon to become theirs.

The other driver involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.