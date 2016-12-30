Family friendly New Year’s Eve events in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Celebrating New Year’s Eve with kids is not only possible, but there are options that will allow you to be in bed well before the ball drops. Here are some events that are happening at the major Tampa Bay area attractions.

The Glazer Children’s Museum in downtown Tampa is hosting a its GCM Downtown Countdown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with New Year’s themed activities starting at 11:30 a.m. Every hour on the hour, starting at Noon, there will be a celebration featuring balloon drops and bubble-wrap fireworks. The fun is included with admission.

Channelside is hosting Light Up the Bay, starting a 7 p.m. The event features food, music, and other entertainment, including a Tampa Bay Lightning watch party and fireworks. The event is free, but only 3,500 wristbands will be available for waterfront viewing.

Busch Gardens Tampa is hosting a New Year’s celebration, with music throughout the park, a park-wide countdown, and fireworks show. The festivities are included with regular park admission.

Lowry Park Zoo will host a Noon Year’s Eve celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with entertainment, party favors, and a noon toast with juice. Regular

First Night St. Petersburg’s 24th Annual New Year’s Eve celebration of the Arts begins at 4 p.m. and wraps up at Midnight. The event features live music, entertainment, drama, dance, games, and art. There will be two fireworks displays, at 8 p.m. and Midnight.

Light It Up Clearwater Beach features a Midnight fireworks display that can be seen along the beach. Restaurants and shops in Clearwater Beach will be offering entertainment and specials throughout the evening.

LegoLand is hosting a New Year’s celebration in the park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Highlights include a Lego brick drop and fireworks. The fun is included with regular admission.