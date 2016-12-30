Diver stung by venomous lionfish off Florida is hospitalized

ap By Published:
Fishing captains are gathering in Sarasota to catch invasive lionfish.
Fishing captains are gathering in Sarasota to catch invasive lionfish.

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say diver is recovering in the hospital after being stung by a venomous lionfish off Florida’s Atlantic coast near Boca Raton.

Assistant Chief Michael LaSalle of Boca Raton Fire Rescue tells local media the man was diving in about 100 feet of water when he was stung Thursday, felt tingling in his upper body and surfaced.

He says the man in his mid 50s was brought dockside and flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach because it has a hyperbaric chamber especially used to treat injured divers.

The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, was reported in stable condition.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says on its website that lionfish are non-native in Atlantic waters, have few predators and their venomous spines can be very painful.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s