Beware of celebratory gunfire on New Year’s

Celebratory gunfire remains a serious problem in many communities, particularly on the New Year’s weekend. Sadly, it often has tragic results when innocent people are hit by the bullets and are injured or killed.

The reality is, that any bullet discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when it does, there is significant risk of injury or death.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to a policy of zero tolerance of illegal gun use and will enhance initiatives to combat gun violence in this community. Our mission is to protect the quality of life for all residents throughout our community by creating an environment of enhances safety and security.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office utilizes the ShotSpotter gunfire alerts and analysis solution to detect and locate gunfire incidents, gunfire intelligence, and data to fight crime and violence in Hillsborough County. This solution provides real-time gunshot location data, enabling informed decisions for faster and more accurate emergency response, while improving intelligence and increasing first responder safety.

