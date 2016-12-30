8 On Your Side: Person calling homes, claiming to be with American Cancer Society

8 on your side has a scam warning for you. Someone is calling people claiming to be with the American Cancer Society asking for money to help women with breast cancer.
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Eula Conwell-Berg has spent a lot of her life volunteering.

“I volunteered with the American Cancer Society in Northeast Indiana,” she said.

When she received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the American Cancer Society asking for money to help a woman with breast cancer, she said something felt off.

“She said we would like to send an envelope to your mailing address if that’s okay with you and we can send money to a specific woman in need for assistance.”

When Conwell-Berg said no, she says the woman on the other line became aggressive.

“That’s when she just kind of stopped and said, ‘So you’re saying you don’t want to support?'”

Having worked with the Cancer Society before, she knew that this was not how they normally ask for donations.

However, there was another clue that the caller wasn’t who they said they were.

“Very few people have my number,” she said.  “On top of that it is on a do not call registry.”

When they hung up, Conwell-Berg called the Polk County American Cancer Society. She says they told her they did not recognize the number that called her.

“I think she was taken aback just as much as I was, and she said yes it does sound suspicious, I would be on guard.”

News Channel 8 called the number several times only to get a busy tone, or be disconnected.

Conwell-Berg says the local cancer society told her they will never call someone to solicit unless they have requested information from them.

