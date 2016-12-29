Store manager, tourist shopper come to blows at South Florida mall

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
mallfightfinal

SUNRISE, Fla. (WFLA) – Holiday shopping took a turn for the worst Wednesday at a mall in South Florida.

Video obtained by WTVJ shows a fight break out between a store worker and a customer at the Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Sunrise police told WTVJ that the scuffle happened between a Steve Madden store manager and a tourist, reportedly from Switzerland, around 5:30 p.m.

In the video, a male employee blocks the visibly upset woman as she tries to enter the store.

He informs he the authorities are on their way, to which she responds “I don’t care!”

The store manager asks the other woman to back away from the employee’s face, when the tourist reaches over and throws water at the store manager’s face.

The manager punches her twice in the face before employees pull her back into the store.

The male employees closes the door while the tourist shouts “I’m going to sue you!” repeatedly.

The store was closed for several hours after the fight.

Sunrise police are investigating the incident but said no arrests have been made.

Steven Madden released a statement, saying they were working to find out more details about an “unfortunate situation.”

A Sawgrass Mills Mall spokesperson called the fight “an isolated incident.”

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories

Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s