Store manager, tourist shopper come to blows at South Florida mall

SUNRISE, Fla. (WFLA) – Holiday shopping took a turn for the worst Wednesday at a mall in South Florida.

Video obtained by WTVJ shows a fight break out between a store worker and a customer at the Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Sunrise police told WTVJ that the scuffle happened between a Steve Madden store manager and a tourist, reportedly from Switzerland, around 5:30 p.m.

In the video, a male employee blocks the visibly upset woman as she tries to enter the store.

He informs he the authorities are on their way, to which she responds “I don’t care!”

The store manager asks the other woman to back away from the employee’s face, when the tourist reaches over and throws water at the store manager’s face.

The manager punches her twice in the face before employees pull her back into the store.

The male employees closes the door while the tourist shouts “I’m going to sue you!” repeatedly.

The store was closed for several hours after the fight.

Sunrise police are investigating the incident but said no arrests have been made.

Steven Madden released a statement, saying they were working to find out more details about an “unfortunate situation.”

A Sawgrass Mills Mall spokesperson called the fight “an isolated incident.”

