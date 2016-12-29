Pitbull that mysteriously vanished returns home after News Channel 8 story

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Diesel, the one year old pitbull who mysteriously disappeared from his Plant City home more than a week ago, has been found. But his journey isn’t over. Diesel is seriously injured.

Looking at Diesel’s face you wouldn’t know the pain he’s in. “I’m sure if you ask him and he could talk, he’d say he’s been through hell and back,” Walden Lake Animal Clinic Veterinarian Dr. Larry Bailey said.

His family may never know, but all that matters right now is they found him.

“I’m almost in tears just talking about it but I’m glad he’s back,” Diesel’s owner Victor Iracheta said. “I want to thank News Channel 8 for putting my story out, because if it wasn’t for you guys, it wouldn’t have reached as many people as it did. Now our family is whole.”

Diesel mysteriously vanished more than a week ago from his Plant City home. The family found spots of blood, a plant knocked over outside of their home, and their door opened. They believe it was signs of a struggle and that Diesel had protected his home.

Just one day after Diesel’s story aired on News Channel 8, he came limping home.

Iracheta believes someone had him. “It’s just rare that the day after the story came out the dog steps in my house. Too much of a coincidence,” he said.

He may be home but his journey is far from over. He has a bad injury to his leg.

“This will be months, not weeks. If we’re lucky enough to save the leg,” said Dr. Bailey. “They’ve elected to try and save the leg so we will clean it up and over the next several days judge the viability of that leg. If it doesn’t work, we will have to amputate the leg.”

The family is vowing to do whatever it takes to make him healthy again. Most of all, they’re thankful their beloved pup, their hero, is back in their arms. “With the help of everybody, the community, Facebook, News Channel 8, he’s back. I’m grateful,” Iracheta said.

The Iracheta family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Diesel’s medical expenses.

Anyone with information about Diesel’s disappearance is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.