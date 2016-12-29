Partial ceiling collapse at Hillsborough shopping plaza

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of the ceiling at a Hillsborough County shopping plaza came crashing down Wednesday night, sending debris flying onto a walkway and into the parking lot.

The building, located along N. Dale Mabry Highway and Ehrlich Road, is closed while crews work to repair the damage.

At least 10 businesses will remain shut down Thursday while the building is fixed.

The Nutrition Smart Discount Vitamins and Natural Foods store was most damaged by the collapse.

The cause of the collapse is unknown, Hillsborough County Fire says. Witnesses tell News Channel 8 part of the building is under construction.

A fire-rescue spokesman said no one was injured.