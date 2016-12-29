Palm tree stops car from crashing into children’s bedroom in Pinellas

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver fleeing from deputies who tried to pull him over wound up crashing his car into a tree in the front yard of a home in the Seminole area.

The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Sgt. Spencer Gross, spokesperson for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the driver, before the crash happened.

An eyewitness told WFLA that he saw the car speeding down 102nd Avenue with police cars behind it.

Witnesses say the driver, drove around cars and off the roadway and damaged several vehicles, trying to get away from deputies at the intersection of 113th street.

The speeding car lost control and hit a couple of palm trees. The car then went airborne and crashed into a palm tree in the front yard of a home on 102nd Avenue, near Seminole Blvd.

A man who lives at the home was inside his residence with his wife and two kids at the time of the crash. He said the crash sounded like a 10-car pileup happened right outside their home. He said that he went outside after the crash and saw police all over the yard with their guns drawn.

“The cops had their guns drawn toward the car, so immediately I wanted to get my family to a safe spot. I didn’t know if the guy had a gun on him and if there was going to be any shooting going on. I just wanted to get my family safe,” he said.

The man said that the tree that the car hit is in front of his children’s bedroom and that tree stopped the car from crashing into the bedroom.

The man inside the car was transported to a local hospital.

