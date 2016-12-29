Lightning announce date for Martin St. Louis jersey retirement ceremony

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Thursday that Martin St. Louis’s jersey retirement ceremony will take place Jan. 13 before the puck drops against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Amalie Arena will open to ticket holders at 5:30 p.m. for No. 26’s jersey retirement ceremony. The team is recommending all fans be in their seats by 6:15 p.m.

St. Louis will be the first player in Lightning history to have his jersey retired.

Doors for those with premium seating and the arena’s Firestick Grill will open at 5 p.m.

John Tortorella, the current head coach of the Blue Jackets and coach of the Lightning’s 2004 Stanley Cup Championship team is one of several speakers expected for the ceremony.

Tortorella coached St. Louis for seven seasons in Tampa Bay, including the 2003-04 season when St. Louis won several of the NHL’s top individual awards while leading the Bolts to the Stanley Cup.

St. Louis was signed to the Lightning in 2000 and played 13 seasons with the team.

He ranks first in team history for points (953), assists (588), and power-play points (300), among others. He ranks second in goals scored with 365, behind Vincent Lecavalier.

The puck drops at 8:10 p.m.

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters