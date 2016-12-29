Lightning announce date for Martin St. Louis jersey retirement ceremony

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Martin St. Louis holding the Stanley Cup. 2004. Image AP
Martin St. Louis holding the Stanley Cup. 2004. Image AP

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Thursday that Martin St. Louis’s jersey retirement ceremony will take place Jan. 13 before the puck drops against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Amalie Arena will open to ticket holders at 5:30 p.m. for No. 26’s jersey retirement ceremony.  The team is recommending all fans be in their seats by 6:15 p.m.

St. Louis will be the first player in Lightning history to have his jersey retired.

Doors for those with premium seating and the arena’s Firestick Grill will open at 5 p.m.

John Tortorella, the current head coach of the Blue Jackets and coach of the Lightning’s 2004 Stanley Cup Championship team is one of several speakers expected for the ceremony.

Tortorella coached St. Louis for seven seasons in Tampa Bay, including the 2003-04 season when St. Louis won several of the NHL’s top individual awards while leading the Bolts to the Stanley Cup.

St. Louis was signed to the Lightning in 2000 and played 13 seasons with the team.

He ranks first in team history for points (953), assists (588), and power-play points (300), among others.  He ranks second in goals scored with 365, behind Vincent Lecavalier.

The puck drops at 8:10 p.m.

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories

Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s