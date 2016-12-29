Headlines: Thousands waiting for baby eagles to hatch; Soldier arrested for sexting; Crash in yard of Pinellas home

Good afternoon! Today is Thursday, December 29.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s ahead of a cold front. There is a 10-20% chance of rain Thursday evening along the front. See your full forecast here

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Soldier arrested in Clearwater on sexting charges. Read more

Partial ceiling collapse at Hillsborough shopping plaza. Read more

Family of naked man who died after jumping on cars says he was set-up. Read more

Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher linked by death. Read more

Palm tree stops car from crashing into children’s bedroom in Pinellas. Read more

Officials warn of heavy Tampa traffic in coming weeks. Read more

See all of today’s top stories

DON’T MISS IT

WATCH: Viral Trends of 2016 – See here!