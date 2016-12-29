Do ‘Hatchimals’ have potty mouths?

CNN – Parents are claiming some Christmas gifts are the ones being naughty this holiday season.

Some are saying “Hatchimals” have potty mouths.

In YouTube videos, posters say the bird-like toys seem to the say the “F-word” as they sleep.

Hatchimals, which sold out in stores in the weeks leading up to Christmas, live in plastic eggs and “hatch” into interactive creatures that respond to touch.

The toys make unintelligible noises and can repeat words or phrases that humans teach them.

Some commenters believe the Hatchimals are actually saying “hug me” in their sleep.

Parent company Spin Master denies the toys are saying “hug me” or swearing on their own.

It noted Hatchimals make unidentifiable noises while sleeping.

The news follows numerous complaints that Hatchimals are failing to hatch.

