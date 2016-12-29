Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher linked by death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Debbie Reynolds embodied the sunshine of postwar America on the screen as she matched steps with Gene Kelly in “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Carrie Fisher brought the sarcasm and cynicism of the Baby Boomers to her movies, books and stage shows, even when she was playing a princess in “Star Wars.”

The mother and daughter, separated by so many differences both personal and generational, are likely drawn closer in the public memory after their deaths on successive days.

Reynolds died on Wednesday at age 84, just as she and the rest of the world were starting to mourn her daughter Fisher, who died on Tuesday at 60, days after falling ill on a flight.

Even after a year of shocking and constant celebrity deaths, the one-two punch of Fisher and Reynolds brought a staggering finale to 2016.

Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher said his sister’s death was “just too much” for his mother.

“She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie,'” Fisher told The Associated Press by phone from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Reynolds had just died after being rushed there earlier in the day. “And then she was gone.”

No cause of death has been revealed for either woman.

Both mother and daughter enjoyed the heights of show business success and endured the depths of personal troubles. Their relationship for years ranged from strained to non-existent, a theme frequently explored in Fisher’s writing, but late in life they became allies and close confidantes in their struggles.

Remembering Debbie Reynolds: 1932-2016 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016, the day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed. Reynolds was 84 years old. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, left, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) File- This June 4, 1957, file photo shows Eddie Fisher and his wife Debbie Reynolds attending the reception at the Prince of Wales Theater, London. Reynolds herself has likened their split to the Jennifer Aniston-Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt triangle, telling Vanity Fair last year: "My three husbands all left me for another woman and obviously I wasn't a very sexual lady." (AP Photo/File) In this Tuesday, May 21, 2013 photo, Debbie Reynolds, a cast member in the film "Behind the Candelabra," poses for a portrait with her dog, Dwight, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reynolds plays Frances, the mother of the pianist and vocalist, Liberace. HBO debuts “Behind the Candelabra” in the US, Sunday, May 26, 2013. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) SAG Lifetime Achievement Award winner Debbie Reynolds is seen backstage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/Invision/AP) Ruta Lee and Debbie Reynolds honor Clint Eastwood with The Thalians Mr. Wonderful Award (Marketwire) Debbie Reynolds, left, celebrates her 65th birthday on stage as her son, Todd Fisher, presents her with a cake following her evening variety show, Tuesday night, April 1, 1997, at the Debbie Reynolds Hotel in Las Vegas. Reynolds had a busy 64th year, starring in the critically acclaimed Albert Brooks film "Mother," as well as opening her new variety show. Reynolds joked around with Fisher, changing the position of the candles on the cake. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at the Hollywood Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles, Nov. 1962, for the premiere of "Mutiny on the Bounty." (AP Photo)

Remembering Debbie Reynolds: 1932-2016 x Thumbnails Gallery Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016, the day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed. Reynolds was 84 years old. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, left, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) File- This June 4, 1957, file photo shows Eddie Fisher and his wife Debbie Reynolds attending the reception at the Prince of Wales Theater, London. Reynolds herself has likened their split to the Jennifer Aniston-Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt triangle, telling Vanity Fair last year: "My three husbands all left me for another woman and obviously I wasn't a very sexual lady." (AP Photo/File) In this Tuesday, May 21, 2013 photo, Debbie Reynolds, a cast member in the film "Behind the Candelabra," poses for a portrait with her dog, Dwight, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reynolds plays Frances, the mother of the pianist and vocalist, Liberace. HBO debuts “Behind the Candelabra” in the US, Sunday, May 26, 2013. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) SAG Lifetime Achievement Award winner Debbie Reynolds is seen backstage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/Invision/AP) Ruta Lee and Debbie Reynolds honor Clint Eastwood with The Thalians Mr. Wonderful Award (Marketwire) Debbie Reynolds, left, celebrates her 65th birthday on stage as her son, Todd Fisher, presents her with a cake following her evening variety show, Tuesday night, April 1, 1997, at the Debbie Reynolds Hotel in Las Vegas. Reynolds had a busy 64th year, starring in the critically acclaimed Albert Brooks film "Mother," as well as opening her new variety show. Reynolds joked around with Fisher, changing the position of the candles on the cake. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at the Hollywood Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles, Nov. 1962, for the premiere of "Mutiny on the Bounty." (AP Photo) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016, the day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed. Reynolds was 84 years old. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Debbie Reynolds, winner of the Screen Actors Guild lifetime award, left, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) File- This June 4, 1957, file photo shows Eddie Fisher and his wife Debbie Reynolds attending the reception at the Prince of Wales Theater, London. Reynolds herself has likened their split to the Jennifer Aniston-Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt triangle, telling Vanity Fair last year: "My three husbands all left me for another woman and obviously I wasn't a very sexual lady." (AP Photo/File) In this Tuesday, May 21, 2013 photo, Debbie Reynolds, a cast member in the film "Behind the Candelabra," poses for a portrait with her dog, Dwight, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Reynolds plays Frances, the mother of the pianist and vocalist, Liberace. HBO debuts “Behind the Candelabra” in the US, Sunday, May 26, 2013. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) SAG Lifetime Achievement Award winner Debbie Reynolds is seen backstage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/Invision/AP) Ruta Lee and Debbie Reynolds honor Clint Eastwood with The Thalians Mr. Wonderful Award (Marketwire) Debbie Reynolds, left, celebrates her 65th birthday on stage as her son, Todd Fisher, presents her with a cake following her evening variety show, Tuesday night, April 1, 1997, at the Debbie Reynolds Hotel in Las Vegas. Reynolds had a busy 64th year, starring in the critically acclaimed Albert Brooks film "Mother," as well as opening her new variety show. Reynolds joked around with Fisher, changing the position of the candles on the cake. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon) Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Actress Debbie Reynolds arrives at the Hollywood Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles, Nov. 1962, for the premiere of "Mutiny on the Bounty." (AP Photo)

Reynolds lost one husband to Elizabeth Taylor and two other husbands plundered her for millions.

Fisher struggled from early in life with addiction and mental illness.

“There have been a few times when I thought I was going to lose Carrie,” Reynolds said when Oprah Winfrey interviewed both mother and daughter in 2011. “I’ve had to walk through a lot of my tears. But she’s worth it.”

As Fisher tried to distance herself from Reynolds, she barely spoke to her mother for nearly a decade.

“It’s very hard when your child doesn’t want to talk to you and you want to talk to them, and you want to touch them, you want to hold them,” Reynolds told Winfrey. “It was a total estrangement.”

Reaction to Reynolds’ death was swift and emotional.

“Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can’t believe this happened one day after Carrie,” Albert Brooks, who played opposite Reynolds in “Mother,” said on Twitter.

“I can’t imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ family are going through this week. I send all of my love,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted.

Born Mary Frances Reynolds, she spent the first eight years of her life in Depression-era poverty in El Paso, Texas. Her father, a carpenter for the Southern Pacific Railroad, was transferred to California and the family settled in Burbank, near Warner Bros. studio.

The girl flourished, excelling as a girl scout and athlete, and playing French horn and bass viola in the Burbank Youth Symphony. Girlfriends persuaded her to enter the beauty contest for Miss Burbank, and she won over the judges.

She found superstardom quickly. After a handful of minor roles, MGM studio boss Louis B. Mayer cast her in “Singin’ in the Rain,” despite Kelly’s objections.

But at 19 with little dance experience, she managed to match Kelly and Donald O’Connor, two of the screens most masterful dancers, step-for-step.

“Gene Kelly was hard on me, but I think he had to be,” Reynolds, who more than held her own in the movie, said in a 1999 Associated Press interview. “I had to learn everything in three to six months. Donald O’Connor had been dancing since he was three months old, Gene Kelly since he was 2 years old.”

After her transition from starlet to star, Reynolds became popular with teenage girls and even more so when in 1955 she married Eddie Fisher, the pop singer whose fans were equally devoted.

The couple made a movie together, “Bundle of Joy,” which seemed to mirror the 1956 birth of Carrie. The Fishers’ next child was Todd, named for Eddie’s close friend and Taylor’s husband, showman Mike Todd.

During this period, Reynolds had a No. 1 hit on the pop charts in 1957 with “Tammy,” the Oscar-nominated song from her film “Tammy and the Bachelor.” But the Cinderella story ended after Mike Todd died in a 1958 airplane crash. Fisher consoled the widow and soon announced he was leaving his wife and two children to marry Taylor.

The celebrity world seemed to lose its mind. Taylor was assailed as a husband stealer, Fisher as a deserter. Reynolds won sympathy as the innocent victim. A cover headline in Photoplay magazine in late 1958 blared: “Smiling through her tears, Debbie says: I’m still very much in love with Eddie.”

Remembering those we’ve lost in 2016 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016, the day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed. Reynolds was 84 years old. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in "Star Wars," died Dec. 27, 2016. She was 60 years old. In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File) British pop star George Michael died suddenly on Christmas Day 2016. The singer-songwriter rocketed to the top of the charts with WHAM! singing hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.” He went on to a long career as a superstar solo artist. Michael was also a secret philanthropist who gave millions of dollars to charities for children, cancer victims and people with AIDS. In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for the AIDS charity Sidaction, in Paris, France. He died, his publicist said, at the age of 53. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Zsa Zsa Gabor, shown in this 1955 file photo, arrives at London Airport from Paris. Gabor died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, of a heart attack at her Bel-Air home, her husband, Prince Frederic von Anhalt, said. She was 99. (AP Photo) Gordie Tapp, a Canadian entertainer who played the character Cousin Clem on the TV show "Hee Haw" died Dec. 18, 2016. He was 94. (Rob Schmidt\Flickr Commons) Craig Sager, the longtime NBA sideline reporter famous for his flashy suits and probing questions, has died after a batter with cancer, Turner Sports announced Dec. 15, 2016. He was 65. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Alan Thicke, the "Growing Pains" and reality-TV star, shown in this 1992 photo, died on Dec. 13, 2016. He was 69 years old. (AP Photo/Julie Markes) Astronaut John Glenn died Dec. 8, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Here, Glenn lies on a couch in his Hangar S quarters for a final suit check at Cape Canaveral, Florida on Jan. 27, 1962. (AP Photo) Actress Florence Henderson, known for her role as Carol Brady on "The Brady Bunch," died November 24, 2016. Here, Henderson signs pictures of "The Brady Bunch" cast after receiving the 2,061st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1996. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Fidel Castro died Nov. 25, 2016. He was 90 years old. Here, Castro exhales cigar smoke during a March 1985 interview at his presidential palace in Havana. (AP Photo/ Charles Tasnadi/file) Actor Ron Glass, the handsome, prolific character actor best known for his role as Ron Harris, the gregarious, sometimes sardonic detective in the long-running cop comedy "Barney Miller," has died at age 71. Glass died Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, of respiratory failure. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File) Sharon Jones of Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings died Nov. 18, 2016. Here, Jones performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. in 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) Gwen Ifill, award-winning journalist and co-anchor of "PBS NewsHour," died of cancer on Nov. 14, 2016. Here, Ifill, the moderator, listens during the vice presidential debate in St. Louis on Oct. 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Don Emmert, Pool) Rocker Leon Russell died November 13, 2016. Here, he performs during his joint concert with Elton John at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Robert Vaughn, one of Hollywood's most widely respected young actors who starred as the adventure hero Napoleon Solo in "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." in 1964 died November 11, 2016. (AP Photo) Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen died in his sleep on Nov. 7, 2016 after falling down in the middle of the night at his Los Angeles home. Here, Leonard Cohen performs during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 17, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Arnold Palmer, who made golf popular for the masses with his hard-charging style, incomparable charisma and a personal touch that made him known throughout the golf world as "The King," died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. He was 87. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Author Gloria Naylor died September 28, 2016. Here, she poses at her home in New York City, Oct. 9, 1992. (AP Photo/Tom Keller) Miami Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed early Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in a boating accident near Miami Beach, Florida. He was 25. (Wilfredo Lee/AP) Jean Shepard was a country music singer-songwriter and the first woman to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Her 1953 song, “A Dear John Letter,” was a duet with Ferlin Husky, that became a crossover hit on both country and pop charts. This photo is from March 1, 2011 when Jean Shepard was inducted into The Country Music Hall of Fame. She died on September 25, 2016 at the age of 82. (AP Photo /Josh Anderson, File) American playwright Edward Albee, known for works such as The Zoo Story, The Sandbox and A Delicate Balance, died Sept. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Alexis Arquette, the transgender character actress and sibling of actors David, Rosanna, Richmond and Patricia Arquette, died Sept. 11, 2016, in Los Angeles. She was 47. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) American actress, author and drag performer Brenda Dale Knox, known professionally as The Lady Chablis, died Sept. 8, 2016, at a Savannah hospital. She was 59. (AP Photo/John Hayes) Gene Wilder, shown in character as he films Tri Star Pictures’ “See No Evil, Hear No Evil” with Richard Pryor in 1989, died Aug. 29, 2016. He was 83. (AP Photo) Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel died Aug. 28, 2016. He won the first Latin Grammy Award of his long career posthumously on Nov. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) 3 Doors Down member Matt Roberts was found dead of an overdose on August 20, 2016. Here, Roberts arrives at the BMI Pop Music Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) John McLaughlin, the conservative political commentator and host of the namesake long-running television show that pioneered hollering-heads discussions of Washington politics, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, according to the Facebook page for The McLaughlin Group. He was 89. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File) David Huddleson, a character actor best known for portraying titular roles in "The Big Lebowski" and "Santa Claus: The Movie," died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. He was 85. (Sarah C. Koeppe via AP) Youree Dell Harris, an American television personality best known as Miss Cleo, a spokeswoman for a psychic pay-per-call service from 1997 to 2003, died July 26, 2016 at age 57. (Credit: WikiCommons) Garry Marshall, "Pretty Woman" director and "Happy Days" creator, died on July 19, 2016. He was 81. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP) Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel died July 2, 2016. Here, Wiesel speaks at the 20th anniversary of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Monday, April 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) Pat Summitt, the winningest coach in Division I college basketball history , died June 28, 2016. She was 64. (AP) Buddy Ryan, the NFL coach and mastermind of two Super Bowl defenses, died at age 82 on June 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Bill Cunningham, a longtime fashion photographer for The New York Times known for taking pictures of everyday people on the streets in New York, died on Saturday, June 25, 2016, after suffering a stroke. He was 87. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Appalachian music patriarch Ralph Stanley, who helped expand and popularize the bluegrass sound, died June 23, 2016 at age 89. (AP Photo/Ed Rode, File) Anton Yelchin, a rising actor best known for playing Chekov in the new “Star Trek” films, was killed by his own car as it rolled down his driveway on June 19, 2016. He was 27. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Ann Morgan Guilbert, beloved as the next-door neighbor on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and seen recently on CBS’ comedy “Life in Pieces,” died of cancer on Tuesday, June 14, 2016. She was 87. (CBS via AP) Christina Grimmie, who appeared on NBC's "The Voice," was shot, killed by crazed fan after a show in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, June, 11, 2016. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP) Hockey Hall of Famer Gordie Howe died June 10, 2016 at age 88. Howe, known as “Mr. Hockey,” played more than 1,700 games in the NHL and scored more than 800 goals. He also led the Detroit Red Wings to four Stanley Cup championships. (AP Photo/Crown Media United States, Andrew Eccles) Kimbo Slice, the bearded street fighter who parlayed his internet popularity into a mixed martial arts career and worldwide fame, died June 6, 2016. He was 42. This May 31, 2008 file photo shows Slice, right, battling James Thompson during an EliteXC heavyweight bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File) Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston after dropping Liston with a short hard right to the jaw on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine. Ali died June 3, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo) Actor Alan Young of the "Mister Ed" television series died Thursday, May 19, 2016. He was 96. In this July 31, 1997 file photo, Young poses with Mister Ed-For-A-Day, "Champagne," a 13-year-old Palomino mare, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan, File) Morley Safer, of CBS's "60 Minutes," died May 19, 2016. He was 84. In this photo, Safer attends the 2011 CBS Upfront party on Wednesday, May 18, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer) Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Guy Clark died May, 17 2016 at his home in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 74 and had been in poor health. In this Sept. 2012 file photo, Clark appears at the 11th annual Americana Honors & Awards. Clark penned such country hits as "L.A. Freeway" and "Desperados Waiting for a Train." (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File) Billy Paul, center, the soul singer best known for the No. 1 hit ballad “Me and Mrs. Jones," died Sunday, April 24, 2016, at his home in Blackwood, N.J. He was 80. (AP Photo/Earl Gibson III, File) Pop superstar Prince, who was widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive musicians of his era with hits including "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead at his home on Thursday, April 21, 2016 in suburban Minneapolis. He was 57. (AP Photo) Chyna, the WWE star who in the 1990s became one of the best-known and most-popular female professional wrestlers in history, died on April 20, 2016. Chyna's real name was Joan Marie Laurer. She was 46. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File) Doris Roberts, the spunky actress known for her role on CBS's "Everybody Loves Raymond," died in her sleep on April 18, 2016. She was 90. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Actor Kenny Baker, who portrayed the R2-D2 in the first Star Wars movie, died Aug. 13, 2016. He was 81. Here, Baker signs autographs at Star Wars Celebration IV, billed as the world's biggest Star Wars party, in 2007. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) David Gest, a music producer, reality TV star and former husband of Liza Minnelli, was found dead Tuesday, April 12, 2016 at a London hotel. He was 62. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, file) Merle Haggard, seen at Riot Fest & Carnival in Douglas Park on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 in Chicago, died April 6, 2016, on his 79th birthday. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP) Actress Patty Duke, who won an Oscar as a child at the start of an acting career that continued through her adulthood, died Tuesday, March 29, 2016, of sepsis from a ruptured intestine. She was 69. In this Aug. 17, 2004 file photo, Duke is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Garry Shandling died March 24, 2016. Here, Shandling arrives at the Fulfillment Fund Stars 2009 Benefit Gala honoring writer/director Judd Apatow in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Joe Garagiola died March 23, 2016. Garagiola is shown during his last game as a broadcaster before retiring on April 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Malik Isaac Taylor aka Phife Dawg, a masterful lyricist whose witty wordplay was a linchpin of the groundbreaking hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, died Tuesday, March 22, 2016 from complications resulting from diabetes. He was 45. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, FIle) Keith Emerson, founding member and keyboardist of the rock band Emerson, was found dead in his Santa Monica condominium by his longtime partner early on March 11, 2016. His death was ruled a suicide after an autopsy revealed he shot himself in the head. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File) Singer, songwriter and conductor Frank Sinatra Jr. passed away at the age of 72 on March 16, 2016. His cause of death was reported as cardiac arrest. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP) George Martin, the man known as the "Fifth Beatle," died March 8, 2016. Martin produced all the Beatles' records from their first hit "Love Me Do" in 1962. (AP Photo/Barry Batchelor) Former first lady Nancy Reagan's death was announced March 6, 2016. She is shown here speaking in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington in 2009 during a ceremony to unveil the Ronald Reagan statue. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Joey Martin Feek, left, and Rory Lee Feek, of the country music duo Joey and Rory, are seen on Thursday April 23, 2009, in Los Angeles. Joey died after a very public battle with cancer at the age of 40 on March 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Author Pat Conroy passed away on March 4, 2016 at age 70. In this May 16, 2014, file photo, Conroy speaks to a crowd during a ceremony at the Hollings Library in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/ Richard Shiro, File) Author Harper Lee, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "To kill a Mockingbird," died Feb. 19, 2016 at the age of 89. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File) Vanity, the singer and actress born Denise Matthews, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, at a hospital in Fremont, California. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File) Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died Feb. 13, 2016 in Texas. Here, Scalia speaks at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn. on March 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) BMX rider Dave Mirra died in Greenville, North Carolina on Feb. 4, 2016 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 41. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke) Maurice White, the founder and leader of Earth, Wind & Fire, died at home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) Paul Kantner, a founding singer and guitarist for the rock band Jefferson Airplane, died Jan. 28, 2016. Pictured from left are Marty Balin, lead singer, songwriter and founder; Grace Slick, vocalist; Spencer Dryden, drummer; Paul Kantner, electric guitar and vocalist; Jorma Kaukonen, lead guitarist, vocalist and songwriter; and Jack Casady, bass guitarist. (AP Photo) Character actor Abe Vigoda died January 26, 2016 in his sleep. He was 94. In this photo, Vigoda attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct. 24, 2008 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini) Glenn Frey, founding member of the Eagles, died Jan. 18, 2016. In this picture, Frey performs at the 12th Annual Starkey Hearing Foundation "So The World May Hear" Gala on Saturday, August 4, 2012 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Diane Bondareff/Invision for Starkey Hearing Foundation) Dan Haggerty, the actor who played TV’s popular bushy bearded mountain man Grizzly Adams in the 1970s hit show "The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams" died Jan. 15, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo) Rene Angelil, the husband and manager of Celine Dion, died in Las Vegas on Jan. 14, 2016. He was 73 and had battled throat cancer. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press via AP, File) British actor Alan Rickman, star of stage and screen, died Jan. 14, 2016 after complications from cancer. Rickman is known for several memorable roles, including Hans Gruber in "Die Hard" and Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films. (AP Photo) David Bowie, the other-worldly musician who broke pop and rock boundaries with his creative musicianship, nonconformity, striking visuals and a genre-bending persona he christened Ziggy Stardust, died of cancer Sunday Jan. 10, 2016. (AP Photo)

Remembering those we’ve lost in 2016 x Thumbnails Gallery Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016, the day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed. Reynolds was 84 years old. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in "Star Wars," died Dec. 27, 2016. She was 60 years old. In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File) British pop star George Michael died suddenly on Christmas Day 2016. The singer-songwriter rocketed to the top of the charts with WHAM! singing hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.” He went on to a long career as a superstar solo artist. Michael was also a secret philanthropist who gave millions of dollars to charities for children, cancer victims and people with AIDS. In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for the AIDS charity Sidaction, in Paris, France. He died, his publicist said, at the age of 53. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Zsa Zsa Gabor, shown in this 1955 file photo, arrives at London Airport from Paris. Gabor died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, of a heart attack at her Bel-Air home, her husband, Prince Frederic von Anhalt, said. She was 99. (AP Photo) Gordie Tapp, a Canadian entertainer who played the character Cousin Clem on the TV show "Hee Haw" died Dec. 18, 2016. He was 94. (Rob Schmidt\Flickr Commons) Craig Sager, the longtime NBA sideline reporter famous for his flashy suits and probing questions, has died after a batter with cancer, Turner Sports announced Dec. 15, 2016. He was 65. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Alan Thicke, the "Growing Pains" and reality-TV star, shown in this 1992 photo, died on Dec. 13, 2016. He was 69 years old. (AP Photo/Julie Markes) Astronaut John Glenn died Dec. 8, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Here, Glenn lies on a couch in his Hangar S quarters for a final suit check at Cape Canaveral, Florida on Jan. 27, 1962. (AP Photo) Actress Florence Henderson, known for her role as Carol Brady on "The Brady Bunch," died November 24, 2016. Here, Henderson signs pictures of "The Brady Bunch" cast after receiving the 2,061st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1996. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Fidel Castro died Nov. 25, 2016. He was 90 years old. Here, Castro exhales cigar smoke during a March 1985 interview at his presidential palace in Havana. (AP Photo/ Charles Tasnadi/file) Actor Ron Glass, the handsome, prolific character actor best known for his role as Ron Harris, the gregarious, sometimes sardonic detective in the long-running cop comedy "Barney Miller," has died at age 71. Glass died Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, of respiratory failure. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File) Sharon Jones of Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings died Nov. 18, 2016. Here, Jones performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. in 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) Gwen Ifill, award-winning journalist and co-anchor of "PBS NewsHour," died of cancer on Nov. 14, 2016. Here, Ifill, the moderator, listens during the vice presidential debate in St. Louis on Oct. 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Don Emmert, Pool) Rocker Leon Russell died November 13, 2016. Here, he performs during his joint concert with Elton John at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Robert Vaughn, one of Hollywood's most widely respected young actors who starred as the adventure hero Napoleon Solo in "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." in 1964 died November 11, 2016. (AP Photo) Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen died in his sleep on Nov. 7, 2016 after falling down in the middle of the night at his Los Angeles home. Here, Leonard Cohen performs during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 17, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Arnold Palmer, who made golf popular for the masses with his hard-charging style, incomparable charisma and a personal touch that made him known throughout the golf world as "The King," died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. He was 87. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Author Gloria Naylor died September 28, 2016. Here, she poses at her home in New York City, Oct. 9, 1992. (AP Photo/Tom Keller) Miami Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed early Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in a boating accident near Miami Beach, Florida. He was 25. (Wilfredo Lee/AP) Jean Shepard was a country music singer-songwriter and the first woman to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Her 1953 song, “A Dear John Letter,” was a duet with Ferlin Husky, that became a crossover hit on both country and pop charts. This photo is from March 1, 2011 when Jean Shepard was inducted into The Country Music Hall of Fame. She died on September 25, 2016 at the age of 82. (AP Photo /Josh Anderson, File) American playwright Edward Albee, known for works such as The Zoo Story, The Sandbox and A Delicate Balance, died Sept. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Alexis Arquette, the transgender character actress and sibling of actors David, Rosanna, Richmond and Patricia Arquette, died Sept. 11, 2016, in Los Angeles. She was 47. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) American actress, author and drag performer Brenda Dale Knox, known professionally as The Lady Chablis, died Sept. 8, 2016, at a Savannah hospital. She was 59. (AP Photo/John Hayes) Gene Wilder, shown in character as he films Tri Star Pictures’ “See No Evil, Hear No Evil” with Richard Pryor in 1989, died Aug. 29, 2016. He was 83. (AP Photo) Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel died Aug. 28, 2016. He won the first Latin Grammy Award of his long career posthumously on Nov. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) 3 Doors Down member Matt Roberts was found dead of an overdose on August 20, 2016. Here, Roberts arrives at the BMI Pop Music Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) John McLaughlin, the conservative political commentator and host of the namesake long-running television show that pioneered hollering-heads discussions of Washington politics, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, according to the Facebook page for The McLaughlin Group. He was 89. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File) David Huddleson, a character actor best known for portraying titular roles in "The Big Lebowski" and "Santa Claus: The Movie," died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. He was 85. (Sarah C. Koeppe via AP) Youree Dell Harris, an American television personality best known as Miss Cleo, a spokeswoman for a psychic pay-per-call service from 1997 to 2003, died July 26, 2016 at age 57. (Credit: WikiCommons) Garry Marshall, "Pretty Woman" director and "Happy Days" creator, died on July 19, 2016. He was 81. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP) Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel died July 2, 2016. Here, Wiesel speaks at the 20th anniversary of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Monday, April 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) Pat Summitt, the winningest coach in Division I college basketball history , died June 28, 2016. She was 64. (AP) Buddy Ryan, the NFL coach and mastermind of two Super Bowl defenses, died at age 82 on June 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Bill Cunningham, a longtime fashion photographer for The New York Times known for taking pictures of everyday people on the streets in New York, died on Saturday, June 25, 2016, after suffering a stroke. He was 87. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Appalachian music patriarch Ralph Stanley, who helped expand and popularize the bluegrass sound, died June 23, 2016 at age 89. (AP Photo/Ed Rode, File) Anton Yelchin, a rising actor best known for playing Chekov in the new “Star Trek” films, was killed by his own car as it rolled down his driveway on June 19, 2016. He was 27. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Ann Morgan Guilbert, beloved as the next-door neighbor on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and seen recently on CBS’ comedy “Life in Pieces,” died of cancer on Tuesday, June 14, 2016. She was 87. (CBS via AP) Christina Grimmie, who appeared on NBC's "The Voice," was shot, killed by crazed fan after a show in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, June, 11, 2016. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP) Hockey Hall of Famer Gordie Howe died June 10, 2016 at age 88. Howe, known as “Mr. Hockey,” played more than 1,700 games in the NHL and scored more than 800 goals. He also led the Detroit Red Wings to four Stanley Cup championships. (AP Photo/Crown Media United States, Andrew Eccles) Kimbo Slice, the bearded street fighter who parlayed his internet popularity into a mixed martial arts career and worldwide fame, died June 6, 2016. He was 42. This May 31, 2008 file photo shows Slice, right, battling James Thompson during an EliteXC heavyweight bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File) Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston after dropping Liston with a short hard right to the jaw on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine. Ali died June 3, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo) Actor Alan Young of the "Mister Ed" television series died Thursday, May 19, 2016. He was 96. In this July 31, 1997 file photo, Young poses with Mister Ed-For-A-Day, "Champagne," a 13-year-old Palomino mare, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan, File) Morley Safer, of CBS's "60 Minutes," died May 19, 2016. He was 84. In this photo, Safer attends the 2011 CBS Upfront party on Wednesday, May 18, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer) Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Guy Clark died May, 17 2016 at his home in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 74 and had been in poor health. In this Sept. 2012 file photo, Clark appears at the 11th annual Americana Honors & Awards. Clark penned such country hits as "L.A. Freeway" and "Desperados Waiting for a Train." (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File) Billy Paul, center, the soul singer best known for the No. 1 hit ballad “Me and Mrs. Jones," died Sunday, April 24, 2016, at his home in Blackwood, N.J. He was 80. (AP Photo/Earl Gibson III, File) Pop superstar Prince, who was widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive musicians of his era with hits including "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead at his home on Thursday, April 21, 2016 in suburban Minneapolis. He was 57. (AP Photo) Chyna, the WWE star who in the 1990s became one of the best-known and most-popular female professional wrestlers in history, died on April 20, 2016. Chyna's real name was Joan Marie Laurer. She was 46. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File) Doris Roberts, the spunky actress known for her role on CBS's "Everybody Loves Raymond," died in her sleep on April 18, 2016. She was 90. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Actor Kenny Baker, who portrayed the R2-D2 in the first Star Wars movie, died Aug. 13, 2016. He was 81. Here, Baker signs autographs at Star Wars Celebration IV, billed as the world's biggest Star Wars party, in 2007. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) David Gest, a music producer, reality TV star and former husband of Liza Minnelli, was found dead Tuesday, April 12, 2016 at a London hotel. He was 62. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, file) Merle Haggard, seen at Riot Fest & Carnival in Douglas Park on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 in Chicago, died April 6, 2016, on his 79th birthday. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP) Actress Patty Duke, who won an Oscar as a child at the start of an acting career that continued through her adulthood, died Tuesday, March 29, 2016, of sepsis from a ruptured intestine. She was 69. In this Aug. 17, 2004 file photo, Duke is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Garry Shandling died March 24, 2016. Here, Shandling arrives at the Fulfillment Fund Stars 2009 Benefit Gala honoring writer/director Judd Apatow in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Joe Garagiola died March 23, 2016. Garagiola is shown during his last game as a broadcaster before retiring on April 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Malik Isaac Taylor aka Phife Dawg, a masterful lyricist whose witty wordplay was a linchpin of the groundbreaking hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, died Tuesday, March 22, 2016 from complications resulting from diabetes. He was 45. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, FIle) Keith Emerson, founding member and keyboardist of the rock band Emerson, was found dead in his Santa Monica condominium by his longtime partner early on March 11, 2016. His death was ruled a suicide after an autopsy revealed he shot himself in the head. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File) Singer, songwriter and conductor Frank Sinatra Jr. passed away at the age of 72 on March 16, 2016. His cause of death was reported as cardiac arrest. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP) George Martin, the man known as the "Fifth Beatle," died March 8, 2016. Martin produced all the Beatles' records from their first hit "Love Me Do" in 1962. (AP Photo/Barry Batchelor) Former first lady Nancy Reagan's death was announced March 6, 2016. She is shown here speaking in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington in 2009 during a ceremony to unveil the Ronald Reagan statue. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Joey Martin Feek, left, and Rory Lee Feek, of the country music duo Joey and Rory, are seen on Thursday April 23, 2009, in Los Angeles. Joey died after a very public battle with cancer at the age of 40 on March 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Author Pat Conroy passed away on March 4, 2016 at age 70. In this May 16, 2014, file photo, Conroy speaks to a crowd during a ceremony at the Hollings Library in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/ Richard Shiro, File) Author Harper Lee, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "To kill a Mockingbird," died Feb. 19, 2016 at the age of 89. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File) Vanity, the singer and actress born Denise Matthews, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, at a hospital in Fremont, California. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File) Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died Feb. 13, 2016 in Texas. Here, Scalia speaks at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn. on March 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) BMX rider Dave Mirra died in Greenville, North Carolina on Feb. 4, 2016 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 41. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke) Maurice White, the founder and leader of Earth, Wind & Fire, died at home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) Paul Kantner, a founding singer and guitarist for the rock band Jefferson Airplane, died Jan. 28, 2016. Pictured from left are Marty Balin, lead singer, songwriter and founder; Grace Slick, vocalist; Spencer Dryden, drummer; Paul Kantner, electric guitar and vocalist; Jorma Kaukonen, lead guitarist, vocalist and songwriter; and Jack Casady, bass guitarist. (AP Photo) Character actor Abe Vigoda died January 26, 2016 in his sleep. He was 94. In this photo, Vigoda attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct. 24, 2008 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini) Glenn Frey, founding member of the Eagles, died Jan. 18, 2016. In this picture, Frey performs at the 12th Annual Starkey Hearing Foundation "So The World May Hear" Gala on Saturday, August 4, 2012 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Diane Bondareff/Invision for Starkey Hearing Foundation) Dan Haggerty, the actor who played TV’s popular bushy bearded mountain man Grizzly Adams in the 1970s hit show "The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams" died Jan. 15, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo) Rene Angelil, the husband and manager of Celine Dion, died in Las Vegas on Jan. 14, 2016. He was 73 and had battled throat cancer. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press via AP, File) British actor Alan Rickman, star of stage and screen, died Jan. 14, 2016 after complications from cancer. Rickman is known for several memorable roles, including Hans Gruber in "Die Hard" and Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films. (AP Photo) David Bowie, the other-worldly musician who broke pop and rock boundaries with his creative musicianship, nonconformity, striking visuals and a genre-bending persona he christened Ziggy Stardust, died of cancer Sunday Jan. 10, 2016. (AP Photo) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Debbie Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016, the day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed. Reynolds was 84 years old. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in "Star Wars," died Dec. 27, 2016. She was 60 years old. In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File) British pop star George Michael died suddenly on Christmas Day 2016. The singer-songwriter rocketed to the top of the charts with WHAM! singing hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.” He went on to a long career as a superstar solo artist. Michael was also a secret philanthropist who gave millions of dollars to charities for children, cancer victims and people with AIDS. In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for the AIDS charity Sidaction, in Paris, France. He died, his publicist said, at the age of 53. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Zsa Zsa Gabor, shown in this 1955 file photo, arrives at London Airport from Paris. Gabor died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, of a heart attack at her Bel-Air home, her husband, Prince Frederic von Anhalt, said. She was 99. (AP Photo) Gordie Tapp, a Canadian entertainer who played the character Cousin Clem on the TV show "Hee Haw" died Dec. 18, 2016. He was 94. (Rob Schmidt\Flickr Commons) Craig Sager, the longtime NBA sideline reporter famous for his flashy suits and probing questions, has died after a batter with cancer, Turner Sports announced Dec. 15, 2016. He was 65. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Alan Thicke, the "Growing Pains" and reality-TV star, shown in this 1992 photo, died on Dec. 13, 2016. He was 69 years old. (AP Photo/Julie Markes) Astronaut John Glenn died Dec. 8, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. Here, Glenn lies on a couch in his Hangar S quarters for a final suit check at Cape Canaveral, Florida on Jan. 27, 1962. (AP Photo) Actress Florence Henderson, known for her role as Carol Brady on "The Brady Bunch," died November 24, 2016. Here, Henderson signs pictures of "The Brady Bunch" cast after receiving the 2,061st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1996. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Fidel Castro died Nov. 25, 2016. He was 90 years old. Here, Castro exhales cigar smoke during a March 1985 interview at his presidential palace in Havana. (AP Photo/ Charles Tasnadi/file) Actor Ron Glass, the handsome, prolific character actor best known for his role as Ron Harris, the gregarious, sometimes sardonic detective in the long-running cop comedy "Barney Miller," has died at age 71. Glass died Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, of respiratory failure. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File) Sharon Jones of Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings died Nov. 18, 2016. Here, Jones performs during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. in 2012. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) Gwen Ifill, award-winning journalist and co-anchor of "PBS NewsHour," died of cancer on Nov. 14, 2016. Here, Ifill, the moderator, listens during the vice presidential debate in St. Louis on Oct. 2, 2008. (AP Photo/Don Emmert, Pool) Rocker Leon Russell died November 13, 2016. Here, he performs during his joint concert with Elton John at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Robert Vaughn, one of Hollywood's most widely respected young actors who starred as the adventure hero Napoleon Solo in "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." in 1964 died November 11, 2016. (AP Photo) Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen died in his sleep on Nov. 7, 2016 after falling down in the middle of the night at his Los Angeles home. Here, Leonard Cohen performs during the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 17, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Arnold Palmer, who made golf popular for the masses with his hard-charging style, incomparable charisma and a personal touch that made him known throughout the golf world as "The King," died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Pittsburgh. He was 87. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) Author Gloria Naylor died September 28, 2016. Here, she poses at her home in New York City, Oct. 9, 1992. (AP Photo/Tom Keller) Miami Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed early Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in a boating accident near Miami Beach, Florida. He was 25. (Wilfredo Lee/AP) Jean Shepard was a country music singer-songwriter and the first woman to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Her 1953 song, “A Dear John Letter,” was a duet with Ferlin Husky, that became a crossover hit on both country and pop charts. This photo is from March 1, 2011 when Jean Shepard was inducted into The Country Music Hall of Fame. She died on September 25, 2016 at the age of 82. (AP Photo /Josh Anderson, File) American playwright Edward Albee, known for works such as The Zoo Story, The Sandbox and A Delicate Balance, died Sept. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Alexis Arquette, the transgender character actress and sibling of actors David, Rosanna, Richmond and Patricia Arquette, died Sept. 11, 2016, in Los Angeles. She was 47. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) American actress, author and drag performer Brenda Dale Knox, known professionally as The Lady Chablis, died Sept. 8, 2016, at a Savannah hospital. She was 59. (AP Photo/John Hayes) Gene Wilder, shown in character as he films Tri Star Pictures’ “See No Evil, Hear No Evil” with Richard Pryor in 1989, died Aug. 29, 2016. He was 83. (AP Photo) Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel died Aug. 28, 2016. He won the first Latin Grammy Award of his long career posthumously on Nov. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) 3 Doors Down member Matt Roberts was found dead of an overdose on August 20, 2016. Here, Roberts arrives at the BMI Pop Music Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) John McLaughlin, the conservative political commentator and host of the namesake long-running television show that pioneered hollering-heads discussions of Washington politics, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, according to the Facebook page for The McLaughlin Group. He was 89. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File) David Huddleson, a character actor best known for portraying titular roles in "The Big Lebowski" and "Santa Claus: The Movie," died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016. He was 85. (Sarah C. Koeppe via AP) Youree Dell Harris, an American television personality best known as Miss Cleo, a spokeswoman for a psychic pay-per-call service from 1997 to 2003, died July 26, 2016 at age 57. (Credit: WikiCommons) Garry Marshall, "Pretty Woman" director and "Happy Days" creator, died on July 19, 2016. He was 81. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP) Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel died July 2, 2016. Here, Wiesel speaks at the 20th anniversary of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Monday, April 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) Pat Summitt, the winningest coach in Division I college basketball history , died June 28, 2016. She was 64. (AP) Buddy Ryan, the NFL coach and mastermind of two Super Bowl defenses, died at age 82 on June 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Bill Cunningham, a longtime fashion photographer for The New York Times known for taking pictures of everyday people on the streets in New York, died on Saturday, June 25, 2016, after suffering a stroke. He was 87. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Appalachian music patriarch Ralph Stanley, who helped expand and popularize the bluegrass sound, died June 23, 2016 at age 89. (AP Photo/Ed Rode, File) Anton Yelchin, a rising actor best known for playing Chekov in the new “Star Trek” films, was killed by his own car as it rolled down his driveway on June 19, 2016. He was 27. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Ann Morgan Guilbert, beloved as the next-door neighbor on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and seen recently on CBS’ comedy “Life in Pieces,” died of cancer on Tuesday, June 14, 2016. She was 87. (CBS via AP) Christina Grimmie, who appeared on NBC's "The Voice," was shot, killed by crazed fan after a show in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, June, 11, 2016. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP) Hockey Hall of Famer Gordie Howe died June 10, 2016 at age 88. Howe, known as “Mr. Hockey,” played more than 1,700 games in the NHL and scored more than 800 goals. He also led the Detroit Red Wings to four Stanley Cup championships. (AP Photo/Crown Media United States, Andrew Eccles) Kimbo Slice, the bearded street fighter who parlayed his internet popularity into a mixed martial arts career and worldwide fame, died June 6, 2016. He was 42. This May 31, 2008 file photo shows Slice, right, battling James Thompson during an EliteXC heavyweight bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File) Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston after dropping Liston with a short hard right to the jaw on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine. Ali died June 3, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo) Actor Alan Young of the "Mister Ed" television series died Thursday, May 19, 2016. He was 96. In this July 31, 1997 file photo, Young poses with Mister Ed-For-A-Day, "Champagne," a 13-year-old Palomino mare, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan, File) Morley Safer, of CBS's "60 Minutes," died May 19, 2016. He was 84. In this photo, Safer attends the 2011 CBS Upfront party on Wednesday, May 18, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer) Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Guy Clark died May, 17 2016 at his home in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 74 and had been in poor health. In this Sept. 2012 file photo, Clark appears at the 11th annual Americana Honors & Awards. Clark penned such country hits as "L.A. Freeway" and "Desperados Waiting for a Train." (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File) Billy Paul, center, the soul singer best known for the No. 1 hit ballad “Me and Mrs. Jones," died Sunday, April 24, 2016, at his home in Blackwood, N.J. He was 80. (AP Photo/Earl Gibson III, File) Pop superstar Prince, who was widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive musicians of his era with hits including "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry," was found dead at his home on Thursday, April 21, 2016 in suburban Minneapolis. He was 57. (AP Photo) Chyna, the WWE star who in the 1990s became one of the best-known and most-popular female professional wrestlers in history, died on April 20, 2016. Chyna's real name was Joan Marie Laurer. She was 46. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File) Doris Roberts, the spunky actress known for her role on CBS's "Everybody Loves Raymond," died in her sleep on April 18, 2016. She was 90. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Actor Kenny Baker, who portrayed the R2-D2 in the first Star Wars movie, died Aug. 13, 2016. He was 81. Here, Baker signs autographs at Star Wars Celebration IV, billed as the world's biggest Star Wars party, in 2007. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) David Gest, a music producer, reality TV star and former husband of Liza Minnelli, was found dead Tuesday, April 12, 2016 at a London hotel. He was 62. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, file) Merle Haggard, seen at Riot Fest & Carnival in Douglas Park on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 in Chicago, died April 6, 2016, on his 79th birthday. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP) Actress Patty Duke, who won an Oscar as a child at the start of an acting career that continued through her adulthood, died Tuesday, March 29, 2016, of sepsis from a ruptured intestine. She was 69. In this Aug. 17, 2004 file photo, Duke is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Garry Shandling died March 24, 2016. Here, Shandling arrives at the Fulfillment Fund Stars 2009 Benefit Gala honoring writer/director Judd Apatow in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Joe Garagiola died March 23, 2016. Garagiola is shown during his last game as a broadcaster before retiring on April 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Malik Isaac Taylor aka Phife Dawg, a masterful lyricist whose witty wordplay was a linchpin of the groundbreaking hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, died Tuesday, March 22, 2016 from complications resulting from diabetes. He was 45. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, FIle) Keith Emerson, founding member and keyboardist of the rock band Emerson, was found dead in his Santa Monica condominium by his longtime partner early on March 11, 2016. His death was ruled a suicide after an autopsy revealed he shot himself in the head. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File) Singer, songwriter and conductor Frank Sinatra Jr. passed away at the age of 72 on March 16, 2016. His cause of death was reported as cardiac arrest. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP) George Martin, the man known as the "Fifth Beatle," died March 8, 2016. Martin produced all the Beatles' records from their first hit "Love Me Do" in 1962. (AP Photo/Barry Batchelor) Former first lady Nancy Reagan's death was announced March 6, 2016. She is shown here speaking in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington in 2009 during a ceremony to unveil the Ronald Reagan statue. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Joey Martin Feek, left, and Rory Lee Feek, of the country music duo Joey and Rory, are seen on Thursday April 23, 2009, in Los Angeles. Joey died after a very public battle with cancer at the age of 40 on March 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Author Pat Conroy passed away on March 4, 2016 at age 70. In this May 16, 2014, file photo, Conroy speaks to a crowd during a ceremony at the Hollings Library in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/ Richard Shiro, File) Author Harper Lee, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "To kill a Mockingbird," died Feb. 19, 2016 at the age of 89. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File) Vanity, the singer and actress born Denise Matthews, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, at a hospital in Fremont, California. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File) Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died Feb. 13, 2016 in Texas. Here, Scalia speaks at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn. on March 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File) BMX rider Dave Mirra died in Greenville, North Carolina on Feb. 4, 2016 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 41. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke) Maurice White, the founder and leader of Earth, Wind & Fire, died at home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) Paul Kantner, a founding singer and guitarist for the rock band Jefferson Airplane, died Jan. 28, 2016. Pictured from left are Marty Balin, lead singer, songwriter and founder; Grace Slick, vocalist; Spencer Dryden, drummer; Paul Kantner, electric guitar and vocalist; Jorma Kaukonen, lead guitarist, vocalist and songwriter; and Jack Casady, bass guitarist. (AP Photo) Character actor Abe Vigoda died January 26, 2016 in his sleep. He was 94. In this photo, Vigoda attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct. 24, 2008 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini) Glenn Frey, founding member of the Eagles, died Jan. 18, 2016. In this picture, Frey performs at the 12th Annual Starkey Hearing Foundation "So The World May Hear" Gala on Saturday, August 4, 2012 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Diane Bondareff/Invision for Starkey Hearing Foundation) Dan Haggerty, the actor who played TV’s popular bushy bearded mountain man Grizzly Adams in the 1970s hit show "The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams" died Jan. 15, 2016. He was 74. (AP Photo) Rene Angelil, the husband and manager of Celine Dion, died in Las Vegas on Jan. 14, 2016. He was 73 and had battled throat cancer. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press via AP, File) British actor Alan Rickman, star of stage and screen, died Jan. 14, 2016 after complications from cancer. Rickman is known for several memorable roles, including Hans Gruber in "Die Hard" and Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films. (AP Photo) David Bowie, the other-worldly musician who broke pop and rock boundaries with his creative musicianship, nonconformity, striking visuals and a genre-bending persona he christened Ziggy Stardust, died of cancer Sunday Jan. 10, 2016. (AP Photo)

Fisher’s singing career never recovered, but Reynolds’ film career flourished.

The 1964 Meredith Willson musical “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” with Molly’s defiant song “I Ain’t Down Yet,” brought Reynolds her only Academy Award nomination.

She also starred with Glenn Ford in “The Gazebo,” Tony Curtis in “The Rat Race,” Fred Astaire in “The Pleasure of His Company,” Andy Griffith in “The Second Time Around,” with the all-star cast in “How the West Was Won” and Ricardo Montalban in “The Singing Nun.”

And she provided the voice of Charlotte in the 1973 animated “Charlotte’s Web,” the same year she received a Tony nomination for her starring role in the Broadway revival of “Irene,” in which her Fisher also appeared.

But marital woes made life outside entertainment difficult.

In 1960 Reynolds married shoe magnate Harry Karl. The marriage ended in 1973 when she discovered that Karl, a compulsive gambler, had devastated her assets.

Reynolds’ third marriage, to Virginia businessman Richard Hamlett in 1984, proved equally disastrous. In 1992, against friends’ advice, she paid $10 million to buy and convert a faded Las Vegas hotel into the Debbie Reynolds Hotel and Casino, where she performed nightly.

Reynolds ended up filing for bankruptcy in 1997 and accusing Hamlett of making off with her money.

“All of my husbands have robbed me blind,” she said in 1999.

In her later years, Reynolds continued performing her show, traveling 40 weeks a year. She also appeared regularly on television, appearing as John Goodman’s mother on “Roseanne” and a mom on “Will & Grace.”

In 1996 she won critical acclaim in the title role of Albert Brooks’ movie “Mother.” Reynolds and her daughter were featured together in the HBO documentary “Bright Lights,” scheduled for release in 2017.

Eventually, she reconciled and teamed up with Taylor — long since divorced from Fisher — and two other veterans, Joan Collins and MacLaine, for the 2001 TV movie “These Old Broads.” The script, co-written by Carrie Fisher, was about aging, feuding actresses who get together for a reunion show. Reynolds would look back wryly on the Taylor affair, acknowledging that no man could have resisted Taylor, who died in 2011.

Reynolds received an honorary Oscar in 2015, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, but was too ill to attend the ceremony. Her granddaughter, actress Billie Lourd, accepted the statuette in her honor.

Reynolds took solace and strength in her last years from her renewed closeness with her daughter.

“I would say that Carrie and I have finally found happiness,” Reynolds told Winfrey in 2011. “I admire her strength and survival.”