Cop makes teen do push-ups after catching him smoking marijuana

CNN – An Arlington police officer is getting a lot of attention after he caught a teen smoking weed.

Eric Ball, Arlington Patrol Officer was working off-duty.

“One thing that my department pushes is for us to have compassion and kind of think outside the box,” Ball said.

It was that compassion that led Ball outside a movie theater, where someone told him a man was smoking marijuana near the entrance.

“When I seen him, I told him to come here, and he got to walking and I seen him drop something,” Ball said.

“He said he had been smoking marijuana, but it wasn’t a usable amount.  I just wanted to kinda teach him a lesson, to use that situation as a learning tool.”

“He was real respectful.  So I told him, you have two options: he could go to jail or he could give me 200 push-ups, because I can use my discretion.”

The man took the push-ups and told the officer he did, in fact, learn his lesson.

“Later his mom, she came out looking for him,” said Ball.
“She actually thought I was nice because I only made him do 200.  She said he should’ve done a thousand.”

