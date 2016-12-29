Brush fire shuts down part of CR 630 in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES (WFLA) – A brush fire has shut down part of a Polk County road.
CR 630 is completely shut down from Walk-In-Water to State Road 60 in Lake Wales.
Deputies are re-routing traffic away from CR 630 until further notice.
Heavy smoke from the brush fire is causing limited visibility, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Polk County Fire Rescue crews and firefighters with the Florida Forest Service are responding to the fire.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.