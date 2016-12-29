Brush fire shuts down part of CR 630 in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES (WFLA) – A brush fire has shut down part of a Polk County road.

CR 630 is completely shut down from Walk-In-Water to State Road 60 in Lake Wales.

Deputies are re-routing traffic away from CR 630 until further notice.

Heavy smoke from the brush fire is causing limited visibility, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Polk County Fire Rescue crews and firefighters with the Florida Forest Service are responding to the fire.