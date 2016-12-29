4 injured when car crashes into Pasco Co. home

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco Fire Rescue is responding to the report of a vehicle into a house in Holiday Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the home at 1217 Normandy Boulevard.

Fire Rescue reported that four people were taken to a hospital. One of the victims was trauma alerted to a Bay area hospital.

Initial reports said that one person was in the vehicle and the others injured were inside the home at the time of the accident.

The incident is still under investigation and no other information has been released.

Get our hottest stories

delivered to your inbox Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get

updates on the day’s top stories Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters