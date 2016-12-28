You Paid For It: $300,000 Pinellas arrest diversion program sidesteps justice system

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In Pinellas County, there are now two ways to avoid going to jail — don’t commit a crime, or commit a crime such a retail theft, battery criminal mischief, disorderly conduct or possession of marijuana that qualifies for Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri’s new program called the Pinellas Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion (APAD).

The Sheriff has invested around $300,000 to hire six workers that administer APAD, so in one sense, taxpayers are paying extra so that deputies do not arrest people with the blessing of the Pinellas Chief Judge and State Attorney Bernie McCabe.

Sounds like a sweet deal for minor criminals and scofflaws? Not exactly, insists Sheriff Gualtieri — yes, it does help otherwise law abiding citizens avoid the trauma and stigma of an arrest record, but Gualtieri claims it also saves taxpayers the expense of arresting, jailing and adjudicating

Not everyone agrees. Criminal defense attorneys are raising constitutional questions about sidestepping the justice system with a “memorandum of understanding” reached between cops, prosecutors and judges. Some bail bondsmen say it is taking money out of their pockets and threatening their livelihoods.

Whatever the case, if you are a taxpayer in Pinellas County, You Paid For It. Watch our report tonight at 6 to hear all sides of this new program and judge for yourself if it is a good investment or another government boondoggle.