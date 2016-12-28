Teenager speaks about being bit by shark in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old surfer spoke out Tuesday afternoon after being bit by a shark at Avalon Beach.
Zach Davis said he was just enjoying the surf when it happened.
“I was on a wave and one part of the wave like, closed out, and that took me underwater, and when I was underwater, I just got like, hit right here by a shark,” Davis said, pointing to his right arm.
“It just like, held on for two or three seconds.”
Davis used his surfboard cord as a tourniquet before getting help from his mother at home.
“I just told her, don’t freak out or anything, but I got bit by a shark.”
David was released from the hospital and came out shirtless, like he came in.
He wants to get back on the water as soon as he can.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.