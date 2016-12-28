Teenager speaks about being bit by shark in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old surfer spoke out Tuesday afternoon after being bit by a shark at Avalon Beach.

Zach Davis said he was just enjoying the surf when it happened.

“I was on a wave and one part of the wave like, closed out, and that took me underwater, and when I was underwater, I just got like, hit right here by a shark,” Davis said, pointing to his right arm.

“It just like, held on for two or three seconds.”

Davis used his surfboard cord as a tourniquet before getting help from his mother at home.

“I just told her, don’t freak out or anything, but I got bit by a shark.”

David was released from the hospital and came out shirtless, like he came in.

He wants to get back on the water as soon as he can.