Road rage suspect at St. Pete McDonald’s drive-through wanted

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) — Video captured a road rage incident at a McDonald’s drive-through in St. Pete, and police need help finding the woman involved.

Police say the incident happened on October 16th at 5:38 p.m., when a woman followed another woman into the drive-through of the McDonald’s at 9600 4th Street North as a result of a road rage incident.

Video shows the woman in the Nissan got out of her car and opened the driver’s door of the other woman’s car and angrily slapped her. The woman get back in the Nissan and drives away.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780, or you can text the keyword “SPPD” and your anonymous tip to 847-411 (Tip-411.)