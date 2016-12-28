Road rage suspect at St. Pete McDonald’s drive-through wanted

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
road-rage

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (WFLA) — Video captured a road rage incident at a McDonald’s drive-through in St. Pete, and police need help finding the woman involved.

Police say the incident happened on October 16th at 5:38 p.m., when a woman followed another woman into the drive-through of the McDonald’s at 9600 4th Street North as a result of a road rage incident.

Video shows the woman in the Nissan got out of her car and opened the driver’s door of the other woman’s car and angrily slapped her. The woman get back in the Nissan and drives away.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780, or you can text the keyword “SPPD” and your anonymous tip to 847-411 (Tip-411.)

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s