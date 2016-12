TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Tampa Police are on the scene of an incident on Dale Mabry Highway that involved a naked man running around on the roadway jumping on cars.

The incident started around 5:30 a.m. near Dale Mabry and Spruce Street. Police responded to the scene to subdue the man, who officers say was behaving irrationally.

At this time, southbound traffic on Dale Mabry at Columbus is being diverted.

The man has been taken to the hospital. Police are investigating.

