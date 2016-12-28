New Port Richey police seek help finding armed, dangerous home invasion suspects

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – New Port Richey police are asking for help locating two suspects in an armed home invasion who are considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information about Xavier Collins and Tyrique St. Valle to contact the New Port Richey Police Department immediately at (727) 841-4550.

Investigators say Collins, St. Valle and two other suspects were armed when they robbed residents of a New Port Richey home on Ohio Avenue around 1:47 p.m. on Tuesday.

The four suspects stole items from the home and took off in a black 2008 Lexus, which was reported stolen on Dec. 23 in Winter Park.

The suspects led police on a chase before crashing the car. Police caught two suspects, but Collins and St. Valle got away.

