Lakeland SWAT team responding to barricaded man at apartment complex

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking people to stay away from a Lakeland apartment complex where a man has barricaded himself. Lakeland Police Department’s SWAT team is involved in a standoff with the man, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday morning, the SWAT team dispersed chemicals into an apartment where Nelson Santiago, 44, is believed to be, but he has still not come out.

The SWAT team and negotiators were called to the Westlake Apartments on Hartsell Avenue after police spent several hours attempting to convince Santiago to surrender peacefully.

Officers with the Lakeland Police Department first responded to a domestic violence call at the apartments around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. A woman told police that her boyfriend, Nelson Santiago, punched her in the face during an argument and then left the apartment. Witnesses told police that Santiago had a handgun.

Lakeland police and Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the area for an hour, but could not find Santiago. 30 minutes later, police received a call saying he had returned to the apartment.

Santiago is also wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault case from Dec. 26. Police say he has an extensive criminal history.