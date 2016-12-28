Johnson scores in OT, Lightning rally to beat Canadiens

Mark Didtler - Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tyler Johnson scored his second goal of the game 1:36 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Johnson’s winner from the right circle appeared to go off a Montreal stick and past goalie Carey Price.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat, who combined to tie it at 3 in the third. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots.

Shea Weber, Alexander Radulov and Chris Terry scored for the Canadiens, who have lost three in a row. Price had 26 saves.

Soon after Price made a stellar reaching stick save on Palat’s redirection early in the second period, Terry made 3-1 from the low right circle.

 

