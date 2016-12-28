Hillsborough woman charged with murdering husband Christmas Eve

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Sherrill Singleton (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
Sherrill Singleton (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

APOLLO BEACH, FL (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband on Christmas Eve.

Hillsborough deputies responded to at 517 Flame Tree Circle in Apollo Beach around 9 p.m. where they found 47-year-old Shawn Singleton deceased on the floor of the home. Deputies say he had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Investigators say Sherrill Singleton, 42, told them she found her husband on the floor when she returned from a walk, however the Medical Examiner’s report on December 26th showed the cause of death was homicide as a result of the wife.

Sherrill Singleton was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s