Hillsborough woman charged with murdering husband Christmas Eve

APOLLO BEACH, FL (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband on Christmas Eve.

Hillsborough deputies responded to at 517 Flame Tree Circle in Apollo Beach around 9 p.m. where they found 47-year-old Shawn Singleton deceased on the floor of the home. Deputies say he had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Investigators say Sherrill Singleton, 42, told them she found her husband on the floor when she returned from a walk, however the Medical Examiner’s report on December 26th showed the cause of death was homicide as a result of the wife.

Sherrill Singleton was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder.