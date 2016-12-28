Headlines: Man who jumped naked on cars dies; Awaiting baby eagles to hatch; Husband murdered Christmas Eve

Good afternoon! Today is Wednesday, December 28.
TODAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy, warm and muggy this afternoon with high temps around 80. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Naked man jumping on cars in Tampa dies after being subdued by police. Read more
Hillsborough woman charged with murdering husband Christmas Eve. Read more
Good-bye 2016: Notable people lost this year. Read more
Road rage suspect at St. Pete McDonald’s drive-through wanted. Read more
WATCH LIVE: Florida bald eagles become internet stars as they wait for eggs to hatch. Read more
Lakeland SWAT team responding to barricaded man at apartment complex. Read more
Florida plane crashes in Smoky Mountains; no survivors. Read more
