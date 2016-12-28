Florida plane crashes in Smoky Mountains; no survivors

Family members say David Starling, Kim Smith and Hunter Starling left on the plane at noon on Monday. (Photo courtesy of: Samantha Hodges)
Family members say David Starling, Kim Smith and Hunter Starling left on the plane at noon on Monday. (Photo courtesy of: Samantha Hodges)

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – The plane that went missing over Great Smoky National Park Monday night was found Tuesday evening, and officials say no survivors were found.

The National Park reported the place was found in a ridge between Cole Creek and Bearpen Hollow Branch, according to WATE.

Paramedics were hoisted down to the scene and discovered no one on the plane survived. Recovery efforts are expected to begin Wednesday.

While officials have yet to confirm the victims’ identities, family members have identified them as David Starling, Kim Smith and Hunter Starling.

Authorities received a report at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday that the Cessna 182 may have gone down in the central area of the park.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it was notified of the incident, saying the flight originated in Florida and was headed for the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport.

