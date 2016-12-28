Exercise APPs can help you with New Year’s goals

(WFLA) – If getting fit is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, there are some APPs that could make getting into shape a bit easier for you.

FITSTAR gives you personalized programs for losing weight and gaining strength. The programs adjust to your feedback and goals like a personal trainer would and also adds new moves and sessions to mix things up. The app is free for IOS and Android.

PACT uses money to motivate you. If you don’t make good on your promise to eat right and exercise a certain number of times a week, you will be charged a minimum of $5. If you meet your goals, you get money. The app is free for IOS and Android.

GYMAHOLIC uses fun 3D animations. The app tracks important information like heart rate, calories and rest. You can add photos and track your body weight and measurements. The app is free for IOS and Android.

Information from NBC News was included in this report.