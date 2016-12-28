Cinnabon apologizes for Carrie Fisher tweet

CNN – Cinnabon is apologizing after posting a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher.
The tribute reads “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.”
After an online backlash, Cinnabon removed the tweet and tweeted “Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn’t have posted it. We are truly sorry.”
