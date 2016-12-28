25 cats left in front of shelter in ‘laundry basket cages’

(Source: Nassau County Animal Services)
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – An animal shelter is providing care to 25 cats after finding them outside their door Wednesday morning.

Nassau County Animal Services posted the photos to their Facebook page, saying the felines were left at 3:10 a.m.

“Ps. Thanks for the laundry baskets,” they remarked in the post.

The shelter said they are providing the necessary veterinary care for the cats and will find homes for them.

Nassau County Animal Services asks you give them a call at 904-530-6150 if you need help.

“We ask that if anyone else has an issue like this that they calls us so we can help them before it gets out of hand.”

The shelter said the only way to avoid these situations is to spay or neuter your pets.

