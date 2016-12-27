You Paid For It: Calls for transparency may threaten Visit Tampa Bay’s tax funding

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. WFLA) — A call for total transparency in government spending by Governor Rick Scott and Florida Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran has already caused heads to roll at Visit Florida and the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

Now, Visit Tampa Bay —the private agency that promotes tourism in Hillsborough County– finds itself under the same kind of serious scrutiny and pressure to reform.

Speaker Corcoran sued Visit Florida, which is the statewide counterpart of Visit Tampa Bay. Corcoran tells 8 On Your Side he wants every dollar that Visit Tampa Bay spends made public, or he will start taking steps to remove that agency’s bed tax funding. If he can’t do that, Corcoran says he may yank state funding for Hillsborough County Government as a way to apply indirect pressure for reform at the private tourism agency that Hillsborough funds with the bed tax.

Visit Tampa Bay CEO Santiago Corrada insists his agency already discloses every penny of the $12 million or so it receives from the bed tax. “We are incredibly transparent by providing to the county to the penny how we spend the tourist development tax,” Corrada said.” We believe we are extremely transparent in fact we want to meet with the Speaker of the House because we have a lot of respect for him.”

A months-long investigation by 8 On Your Side shows Corrada’s claim of financial openness falls far short of complete transparency. Visit Tampa Bay refuses to release credit card statements and so far has not shared other financial details involving vendor contracts, bonuses and commissions and who gets paid what on its $4.8 million payroll.

Last year, Corrada’s compensation topped $285,000, but he has not yet released his current CEO salary and benefits.

Speaker Corcoran is threatening to pull public funds unless there is dramatic reform along the lines of what has already been called for by the governor at Visit Florida and the Florida Housing Finance Corporation where top executives have either been fired or have resigned.

In Visit Florida’s case, a previously confidential $1 million promotional contract with performer Pitbull triggered a housecleaning. In the case of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, it was a $52,000 filet mignon dinner, widespread bonuses and an overall failure to distribute Florida’s “Hardest Hit” housing funds to homeowners facing foreclosure that promoted the ouster of its CEO and demands for full financial transparency by the Governor that is a carbon copy of what he is demanding at Visit Florida.

Visit Tampa Bay does file quarterly and annual financial reports with Hillsborough County, but that agency does not reveal most of the fine details of its bed tax spending, such as full disclosure of contracts and payroll figures that the governor and speaker are demanding to be made public with the two other private agencies that similarly count in public tax money for their funding.

Tonight at 6 in our You Paid For It report, we sit down with Visit Tampa Bay’s CEO Santiago Corrada, Speaker Richard Corcoran and Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill for a blunt discussion of how Visit Tampa Bay operates and what it actually reveals or doesn’t reveal about its spending practices, including the $4.8 million Visit Tampa Bay spends on its employees.