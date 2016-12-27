Winter Haven Police charge man in connection with murder outside apartment complex

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published:
Julian Bird
Julian Bird

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven Police have charged a Lake Wales man in connection with the shooting death of a man gunned down inside of his car outside of his apartment in November.

Detectives charged Julian Bird, 26, in connection with the Nov. 18 early-morning shooting death of Jimmie Lee Rogers Jr. as he arrived in his apartment parking area.

Bird is charged with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.

He is currently in the Polk County Jail on a murder charge in the death of Lake Wales gas station owner in October.  Lake Wales detectives charged Bird in the death of Mohammed Allam on Christmas Eve.

Based on tips and coordination with the Lake Wales Police Department detectives, Bird was identified as the shooter in Roger’s death.

Interviews revealed that Bird and two others who have yet to be identified decided they were going to rob Rogers and waited for him at his Ave. J NW apartment complex.

Bird reportedly confronted Rogers when he arrived and fired into the car, striking him and causing his foot to come off the brake of the car, sending the vehicle rolling into the back of an adjacent apartment.

Rogers died at the scene.

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Noon Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories

Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s