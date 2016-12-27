Winter Haven Police charge man in connection with murder outside apartment complex

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven Police have charged a Lake Wales man in connection with the shooting death of a man gunned down inside of his car outside of his apartment in November.

Detectives charged Julian Bird, 26, in connection with the Nov. 18 early-morning shooting death of Jimmie Lee Rogers Jr. as he arrived in his apartment parking area.

Bird is charged with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.

He is currently in the Polk County Jail on a murder charge in the death of Lake Wales gas station owner in October. Lake Wales detectives charged Bird in the death of Mohammed Allam on Christmas Eve.

Based on tips and coordination with the Lake Wales Police Department detectives, Bird was identified as the shooter in Roger’s death.

Interviews revealed that Bird and two others who have yet to be identified decided they were going to rob Rogers and waited for him at his Ave. J NW apartment complex.

Bird reportedly confronted Rogers when he arrived and fired into the car, striking him and causing his foot to come off the brake of the car, sending the vehicle rolling into the back of an adjacent apartment.

Rogers died at the scene.

