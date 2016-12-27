Teenagers rob Pasco Co. home, lead police on chase

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four residents of a New Port Richey home were held at gunpoint during a robbery on Tuesday.

Police said the department’s Communications Division received a call from a home on Ohio Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found at least four men at the home who had been held at gunpoint while several items were taken and the suspects fled in a vehicle.

Later, New Port Richey Police detectives located the suspect vehicle traveling on Avery Road near Astor Drive. The vehicle, a Lexus, was also reported stolen from Winter Park on Friday, fled when police activated their emergency lights and sirens.

Police pursed the vehicle until it crashed into a tree on River Road.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy from Orlando, was pinned under the tree that was struck.

A detective freed the boy and the suspect allegedly fought with him.

Detectives said as he broke free, he attempted to flee on foot. A citizen tackled him and assisted the detective in getting him into custody.

A passenger, identified as Isacc Reyes, 18, also of Orlando, fled on foot with a gun reportedly in his hand.

An officer gave chase and ordered him to drop the gun.

He was located and taken into custody on US 19 South of Green Key Road.

Officials said Reyes did not have a gun on him when he was taken into custody.

Officials retrieved the gun during a sweep of the area.

The victims identified Reyes and the juvenile as two of the four suspects who robbed them.

Two men are still at large.

The motive of the home invasion is unknown at this time.