LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives with the Largo Police Department are searching for the suspect who allegedly shot a taxi cab driver in the leg when he was picking up a customer.

This all happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday night near 2122 Bradford Street in Largo. When the United Taxi cab driver arrived at the location for pick up, he was shot once in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

The case remains under investigation.