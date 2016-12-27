Sheriff: Man killed by Florida deputies in apparent ‘suicide by cop’

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a man was killed by northeast Florida deputies in what appears to be a “suicide by cop.”

Local media outlets report that the 61-year-old man called the Clay County Sheriff’s Office shortly after noon Sunday and told dispatchers that he wanted to shoot someone.

Sheriff Rick Beseler says deputies responded to the man’s Middleburg home. The sheriff says the man came outside and pointed a gun at the deputies. Authorities say the man threatened deputies and refused to drop his weapon, prompting two deputies to shoot him.

State law enforcement officials are investigating the shooting.

