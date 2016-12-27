‘Sealebrity’ damages car hoods during naps

CNN – A massive Australian fur seal that became quite comfortable during its visit to Tasmania is headed back to the wild.

Photos captured the seal sitting on parked cars and just walking around.

A car hood photo spread cost thousands of dollars in damage to one vehicle and others the seal found cozy.

Tasmania police dubbed the animal a “sealebrity” and “Mr. Lou-Seal.”

Parks and Wildlife officers captured the animal while it was sleeping.

Workers planned to give the seal a medical check-up and release it back into the wild.

A police spokeswoman said the seal had likely come through a nearby river system, which was common in the area in recent times.