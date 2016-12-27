Police: Hillsborough boy, 15, shot while defending mother

Ricardo Gonzales, Hillsborough County Jail booking photo
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot while confronting a man who police say threatened his mother with a gun.

Police responded to a call about a shooting at a Plant City residence at 11:42 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived at the home on Charles Avenue, police found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Plant City Fire Rescue crews responded and transported the boy to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators say Ricardo Gonzales, 42, had threatened the boy’s mother, April Masias, 32, and placed a gun to her head. He then fired a round into the ground. Investigators say this caused Masias to fear for her life.

The boy was in another room and heard the gunshot. Police say he was fearful that his mother had been shot.

The boy entered the room that his mother was in and confronted Gonzales for assaulting her.

Police say Gonzales hit the boy in the head with the gun and then placed the gun on the boy’s abdomen and fired one round.

Plant City Police Department officers arrested Gonzales on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated child abuse.

